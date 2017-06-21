Reebok Classic is excited to announce today the addition of creative triple threat Machine Gun Kelly as one of the newest faces of the brand.

Machine Gun Kelly will join the ranks of Reebok Classic’s like-minded collective of inspirational style and music trailblazers including Future, Teyana Taylor and Rae Sremmurd. Hailing from Cleveland, OH, Machine Gun Kelly has become a staple in pop culture as a musician, producer and actor, having appeared in three feature length films in 2016. Renowned for his rebellious and counter culture oriented attitude, he is currently supporting his celebrated third studio album release, which explores a more introspective side to his persona.

“We’re very honored to welcome Machine Gun Kelly to the Reebok family this year,” said Damion Presson, Director Global Entertainment Marketing. “He has such a great energy around him and connection to his fans through his message. His dynamism truly connects to our brand and really comes through in everything he touches.

Announcing the new partnership to his fans over his social channels (Twitter, Instagram) today, Machine Gun Kelly is highlighting the rebirth of Reebok’s popular Club C sneaker. Originally designed in 1985 for the tennis court, the Club C sneaker has found its stylistic home on the street and is now one of the brand’s most celebrated OG silhouettes. As the face of the new campaign, Machine Gun Kelly will be sporting these stylish sneakers on his extensive summer tour throughout Europe and the United States this year.