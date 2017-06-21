It hasn’t even been a week since 2 Chainz dropped Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and we already have two music videos to accompany the enjoyment of listening to the new album. Just on Monday, we received a visual for Migos-assisted track “Blue Cheese.” Not even 24 hours later, 2 Chainz delivers amazing change of scenery in “Sleep When U Die” video.

Directed by Joe Moore, video takes the Atlanta rapper to Dubai where he surrounds himself with private jets, fast cars, skyscrapers and barely dressed females. Check out the video above.