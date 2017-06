Drake Premiered His New Single “Signs” At The Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

It was announced yesterday that Drake will be releasing a track called “Signs”. Drizzy said the song was inspired by Louis Vuitton’s latest Spring/Summer collection in an Instagram post.

New song inspired by @louisvuitton @mrkimjones new collection 🌼 Drake x LV premieres tmrw produced by @ovo40 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

The song was premiered during the show at Paris Fashion Week. Skip to 6:30 to listen to more tunes for your head top.