Nema’s Boom Boom Room held an astonishing showcase for NY Elites to enjoy. Dudley Alexander started the show and Brittany Foushee’ hyped the crowd that lead to the headliner “LeA” performance. LeA interacted with the crowd and brought joy to the atmosphere singing a few covers and original content.

Through out the night Nema Kamar assured to celebrate the Birthday of LeA and NBBR host Tali Gore. With a few label executives and great talent the night was special and comforting to all guest in attendance.

Photos by: Vocab Entertainment