If you didn’t think “Crew”, one of the hottest songs of the year, could possibly get any better, you’ve just been proven wrong. The East Atlanta Santa himself hopped on the track to grace GoldLink’s smash hit with his impeccable signature flow. With the new Gucci Mane verse alongside Brent Faiyaz’s smooth vocals on the hook and a feature from fellow DMV rapper, Shy Glizzy, “Crew” is four full minutes packed with diverse talent.

The original version of the track initially dropped late last year as one of the last few songs that snuck in before the new year. The song increasingly gained popularity over social media and streaming services, and later appeared as the lead single on GoldLink’s debut studio album, At What Cost, earlier this year.

Guwop seems to have enjoyed collaborating with the DMV duo, as he raps, “It’s Gucci Mane and Gold Link and we got gold sinks. I just bought my chick a cold mink, damn what them h*es think. Bought the Lambo up to D.C. so they can see me. Got Shy Glizzy with me, but ain’t nothin’ shy about me.” The successful song was produced by Teddy Walton, who was extremely excited about Gucci Mane on one of his beats. You can listen to the remix below.