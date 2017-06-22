Rihanna Helps A Fan Get Over His First Heartbreak With This Perfect Advice

If you’re ever going through a tough time, it won’t hurt to see what advice Rihanna will give you.

Earlier this week a fan, direct messaged the pop star asking how does he get over a heartbreak, and she actually responded dropping a few gems.

This isn’t the first time RiRi has brought life to someone’s life by responding to a shot-in-the-dark DM. Last year, she helped an anonymous fan come out the closet through a series of tweets. Hopefully @WaladShami on Twitter, takes Rihanna’s advice and can get over his last relationship