If you’re ever going through a tough time, it won’t hurt to see what advice Rihanna will give you.
Earlier this week a fan, direct messaged the pop star asking how does he get over a heartbreak, and she actually responded dropping a few gems.
Thank you, I love you @rihanna pic.twitter.com/DsYHOTChxP
This isn’t the first time RiRi has brought life to someone’s life by responding to a shot-in-the-dark DM. Last year, she helped an anonymous fan come out the closet through a series of tweets. Hopefully @WaladShami on Twitter, takes Rihanna’s advice and can get over his last relationship