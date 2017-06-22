JAY-Z has definitely been using his star power to voice concerns regarding the social injustices happening to African-Americans across the country.

Whether it’s bailing out fathers for Father’s Day, donating $1 million to #BlackLivesMatter or creating a prime time documentary to shine a light on a judicial system that is failing, Jay is speaking out, but in his latest blog, he’s urging fans to do the same.

In a special column penned for The Hollywood Reporter, Hov calls on fans to ban together to stand strong against social injustices.

“The power of one voice is strong, but when it comes to social justice, the power of our collective voices is unstoppable. Now is the time to recognize that through our voices we really can effect change. ”

JAY-Z also urged fans to remember those who have fallen victim to the system like Kalief Browder and Trayvon Martin, both of which Jay has immortalized via documentaries and created a space for their stories to be heard.

“When I started talking with Harvey Weinstein about Kalief’s short life, it made me realize that a documentary series like Time: The Kalief Browder Story could raise our voices and create that collective we need. We can work together to demand change from our elected government officials. We put them in office, we make the laws, and we show them the path to progress. That is our power, and it’s the only way that healing will come for Kalief and his family. My hope is for my next documentary, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, to create a similar conversation that leads to change and helps keep our children safe. And it’s an honor to have the support of Trayvon’s family in telling the story.”

In other JAY-Z news, the Brooklyn rapper/businessman has also been heavily promoting his upcoming album, 4:44. The promo for the album consisted of ads on billboards, buses, and more all over different cities with only the album title. The ads left everyone curious. JAY-Z’s album, 4:44 will be released on June 30. The album will be released exclusively through Tidal and will be available to subscribers and Sprint users.

Read JAY-Z’s “This Is Our Power” letter in its entirety below courtesy of The Hollywood Report