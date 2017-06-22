Kim Kardashian has officially launched her Kim Kardashian West beauty line.

The Creme Contour & Highlighting Kit of the new line went up for sale at 9 a.m. PST yesterday. E! News reported that Kim’s inventory was completely sold out by 11:40A.

Let’s do some math: The kits are priced at $48 and comes in four different shades (light, medium, dark, and deep dark). After taxing and shipping, the grand total for a kit is $62.95. Considering that all 300,000 units was sold out before noon, Kim accumulated $14.4 million in under three hours.