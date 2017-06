Juelz Santana has been dropping music all year, getting fans prepped for The Get Back.

Today, the emcee dropped his freestyle over Playboi Carti‘s hit single “Magnolia.”

On the track he raps: “I Milly-rock on a opp block/Diddy-bop on a thot block/From where they known to let the glocks pop/Don’t get popped trying to be a hotshot.”

Listen below.