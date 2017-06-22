PHIL!!…What are you doing?!

These are the exact words that are being mimicked by super #KnicksTape fans as he been hearing the wild rumors regarding the recent decisions Phil Jackson is planning to make for the team. According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are looking to acquire Kansas Jayhwawks forward Josh Jackson. Jackson, an projected top 3 lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft, in which teams like the Phoenix Suns currently hold has become an eye candy for Phil as with recent talks, been displaying actions of willingly to acquired the pick. Actions such as willing to give up his young promising superstar in Krystaps Porzingis.

Porzingis who averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in 2016-17 season hasn’t been on Phil’s good side lately. Lately there has been tension coming from Phil going directly at the “hooping unicorn” for skipping the team’s exit meeting to return home to Latvia. Prior to this, the 2nd year sensation expressed frustration of with the Knicks’ inconsistency, particularly with their execution of Jackson’s beloved triangle offense.

Recently, the 11-time NBA world champion came out to the media and said “As much as we love this guy, we have to do what’s best for the club”. Now if Phil doesn’t want to get ran out of New York for good, he should know that he better leave Porzingis on his roster. After all, the damage has been done for the bashing of his all star forward Carmelo Anthony. Phil, don’t put the nail in the coffin by letting go the league’s brightest star.