Thank You Tinker Hatfield…

The first model of the Nike Air Max 1 with visible air will forever be a classic thanks to the man himself, Tinker Hatfield. The number of colorways that have been created with this model is a huge number. Each shoe shares it’s own creativity and colorway that will standout amongst any shoe lineup. OG colorways and the major return of the jewel swoosh branding has made the Air Max 1 a fan-favorite for years and more to come. Nike has introduced us to the Nike Air Max 1 Premium “Ridgerock” that is similar of the ACG. Coming equipped with tan leather and brown suede, flexible mesh, swoosh branding and a visible air unit.

You can now purchase the Nike Air Max 1 Premium “Ridgerock” now at Nike.com. Check out more images of the she in the gallery below.