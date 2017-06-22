R.I.K. (Righteous Israelite KinG) VIITH was born Feb. 27, 1988 in New Orleans, La & discovered his musical talent at the age of 12. R.I.K. distributes a very diverse, yet versatile cadence that touches upon many contentious matters within the world as well as enlightening people of situations that he faces daily within his personal life. R.I.K. continues to strive in working towards perfecting his craft as a form of art, presented by his drive and passion for the art of music rather than just some method of trying to swiftly get rich. R.I.K. strongly believes in the power and influence that music possesses through spoken word, which is why he strives to produce music from personal life experiences throughout his journey that he hopes that people could relate to, feel in their hearts, or hopefully help and motivate others to get through their obstacles in life.