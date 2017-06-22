Tonight is the night every hoop phenom dreams about. We all get to find out what franchise did their homework and who just pulled a “half sleep Phil Jackson” move during draft evaluation.

We are just moments away from commissioner Adam Silver announcing the first overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. As the 76ers was able to come up with a major deal to acquire it, we all know that more than likely, it will be Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz. But it’s from picks 2-60 that all fans will keep their eye on as this years draft has the makings to dictate how exciting the 2017 NBA off-season will be. The Source Sports will be tuning to provide full coverage of each pick from each team.