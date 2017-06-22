Felly is getting ready to drop off his Wild Strawberries album later this summer, but not before delivering a few treats along the way.

Building anticipation for his forthcoming project, the Connecticut-born rapper has launched his “New Flavors”series in an effort to give a taste of what’s to come (shameful pun intended).

He kicks the series off with his latest offering in the form of “Fight The Feeling,” a free-spirited cut produced by Beatbox Bandit.

“I don’t wanna say I’m on some ‘y’all ain’t ready’ type sh*t by teasing all of these loose tracks up until the drop–but it’s kinda like that,” Fel says of the track and the impending Wild Strawberries.

Check out “Fight The Feeling” below.