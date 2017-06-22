B.oB. continues to ride the wave of his newly released album, ETHER, by dropping his hilarious music video for his single, “Mr. Mister”. The Atlanta rapper showcases his creativity and versatility by literally recreating nearly every single “mister” he mentions in the track. In addition to nailing an impressive visual, B.o.B. potentially could have a new world record on his hands. In the video, he changes costumes over twenty times. This accomplishment trumps the number of outfit changes Taylor Swift had in her “Blank Space” music video, which was the current title-holder of the record.

The “Mr. Mister” video pays homage to some of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, such as Bruce Lee, The Power Rangers and Mr. Clean. The detail-oriented visual also consists of B.o.B. recreating iconic hip-hop moments, including shots of Eazy E in Compton and the infamous Tupac Shakur bath tub photo.

ETHER boasts impressive features appearances from artists such as Lil Wayne, Cee Lo Green, Usher, Big KRIT and Young Dro . You can purchase the album here. B.o.B. is currently on the road for his “The Elements Tour”, and you can purchase tickets to a show near you here. Watch the video for “Mr. Mister” above!