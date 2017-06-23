2 Chainz really doesn’t stop working. After a successful release of Pretty Girls Like Trap Music last Friday (June 16) he rolled out visuals for “Blue Cheese” ft. Migos and “Sleep When U Die” throughout the week. Now we have video #3, for bass-heavy record “Trap Check.”

The black-and-white video is an artistic masterpiece, featuring a human game of chess while Tity Boi raps from his throne bedazzled in jewels. The human game pieces are painted head to toe in either all-black or all-white, violently eliminating one another from the game. They get a few breaks from the chaos to turn up with 2 Chainz but the video culminates in bodies strewn all over the game board. It was a surreal yet creative way to bring the track, which samples T.I.’s “ASAP,” to life.

You can check the video out up top and you might as well stay tuned for the next one. 2 Chainz appears to be riding this non-stop wave of promotion and content with no sign of crashing any time soon.