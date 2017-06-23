It’s not everyday a debut single goes triple-platinum, and firmly holding onto the success of his breakout single “Caroline,” rapper Aminé is getting ready to unleash his studio debut Good For You.

Taking to social media on Thursday (June 22nd), the Portland-bred rapper unveiled the album’s suggestive cover art as a preview to its pending arrival.

The past few months have marked a few sporadic releases from Aminé, a clear attempt at gearing up for his forthcoming debut, and shedding the “one-hit wonder” label once and for all.

He’s since also landed himself a coveted spot on XXL Mag’s Freshman Class issue this year.

Good For You officially arrives July 28th.