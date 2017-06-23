ASAP Bari previews new kicks during Paris Show..

Paris is receiving all the good stuff first while designers are there previewing their newest collections. Last night, ASAP Bari showcased four new colorways of his Vlone x Nike Air Force 1 imprint. Each shoe is featured within a black colorway with either green, yellow, blue or red outlining. Within each shoe you can see a quote that reads ” Every Living Creature Dies Alone” on the ankle strap. One of the sneakers that wasn’t present throughout the collection was the orange outline. Are we feeling the new color outlines for the Vlone x Nike Air Force 1?

We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the newest Vlone x Nike Air Force 1 colorways. Check out images of the images in the gallery below.