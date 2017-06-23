Eric B. & Rakim’s Paid In Full album shook the Earth in 1987. July 7th they will remind people of just that, when they celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary with a “one night only” performance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. They promised some famous friends will be in the house as well, joining them on stage. This historic event, their first time performing as a due in over twenty years, is all the more more significant as it will take place on the very date (July 7) that the iconic album was released.

The duo recently reflected on the impact the record had, and how they truly didn’t expect it to be so powerful nor did they expect to become legends in the game. Decades later, artists like Nas, JAY-Z, and 50 Cent offer their reverence for the project’s lyricism and creativity, showing just how influential it was on future generations.

Eric B. and Rakim were and still are Hip-Hop icons in New York City, personifying the street culture and creating fashion trends before they were even widely recognized. This evening is sure to be a packed house, full of Hip-Hop legends of old as well as today’s stars, reveling in the success of two of the men responsible for what the genre is today. Tickets are available for the momentous occasion through Ticketmaster starting today.