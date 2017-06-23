Production:

Photographer: Rameik Williams @miki_tv_

Retoucher: Sequita Myers @sequitamyers

Model: Kyla @itsky_baby

HMUA: DeMarie` @demarieinc

Stylist: K.Ejoma @kash_key & Ashley @lots.of.melanin

Assistant: Whitney @highimwhitney

Credits:

Look 1: Denim jacket (Old Navy) and pink clear boots ( Suga Heel Boutique) rainbow fur (Love Culture)