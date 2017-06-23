Production:
Photographer: Rameik Williams @miki_tv_
Retoucher: Sequita Myers @sequitamyers
Model: Kyla @itsky_baby
HMUA: DeMarie` @demarieinc
Stylist: K.Ejoma @kash_key & Ashley @lots.of.melanin
Assistant: Whitney @highimwhitney
Credits:
Look 1: Denim jacket (Old Navy) and pink clear boots ( Suga Heel Boutique) rainbow fur (Love Culture)
Look 2: Gray hoodie (Nike), sequin jacket (Carina by Barry Lee), silver wedge (Suga Heel Boutique)
Look 3: Black graphic crop top (H&M), black feather skirt (Nordstrom), Moschino belt, mustard bootie (Suga Heel Boutique)
Look 4: Stoned body suit(Olive Ole) black sheer cover-up(H&M) black boots (Suga Heel Boutique)