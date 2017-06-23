Reebok Signs Machine Gun Kelly…

Ohio bred Machine Gun Kelly just released his third studio album and continues to make silent moves on the business side as he becomes the newest member of the Reebok family. Joining the likes of Teyana Taylor, Future, Rae Sremmurd and many more. In the campaign, he is seen styling in the popular pair of the Club C Reebok kicks while possibly giving us a sneak peak of what to expect from the two when they collaborate. The Club C was introduced back in 1985 to the masses and has become a fan favorite. Machine Gun Kelly will be rocking pairs of the shoe throughout his summer tour in Europe and the United States.

“We’re very honored to welcome Machine Gun Kelly to the Reebok family this year,” said Damion Presson, Director Global Entertainment Marketing. “He has such a great energy around him and connection to his fans through his message. His dynamism truly connects to our brand and really comes through in everything he touches.

Check out what MGK had to say about the partnership below.

Commenting on the new partnership, Machine Gun Kelly said, “This is going to be the best summer, not only because of my new album and the tour, but also this partnership with Reebok Classic. It’s awesome to have a brand like Reebok support what you stand for as well as your creative vision, and I’m excited to show you what a Reebok and Machine Gun Kelly collaboration is all about.”

We will keep you posted as more info emerges on Machine Gun Kelly & Reebok.