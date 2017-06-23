Today in Source News Flash: DJ Khaled‘s highly anticipated Grateful album is finally here! Available to stream or listen on The Source now.
Also in music releases, Vince Staples dropped his sophomore album Big Fish Theory.
Young Thug is under fire from beauty brand CoverGirl for using “Easy, Breezy” slogan in his violent promo video. A rep for the makeup company said a request for permission to use the slogan for his original title or for use in the video was never made. “CoverGirl was not contacted by Young Thug or any parties regarding his original album title,” the statement says. “The album is not aligned with our values at CoverGirl. Violence and abuse are unacceptable behaviors. We do not support the use or association of our iconic slogan, ‘Easy, Breezy, Beautiful, CoverGirl ‘ with Young Thug’s video, album or promotional materials.”
Swizz Beatz called out on Instagram Balenciaga for stealing the design of Ruff Ryders logo and using it in their newest collection.
Nike drops Air Max 1 Premium in new “Ridgerock” colorway featuring genuine and synthetic leather, plus textile upper, PU midsole with Max Air heel unit for stability and cushioning. Available now for $110.
President Barack Obama on Thursday spoke out against a proposed GOP Senate bill that dismantles the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. “I recognize that repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act has become a core tenet of the Republican Party,” Obama wrote in a Facebook post. “Still, I hope that our Senators, many of whom I know well, step back and measure what’s really at stake, and consider that the rationale for action, on health care or any other issue, must be something more than simply undoing something that Democrats did.”
NBA Draft: LaVar Ball goes to LA Lakers as No. 1 pick. More on the draft here.
