Today in Source News Flash: DJ Khaled‘s highly anticipated Grateful album is finally here! Available to stream or listen on The Source now.

Also in music releases, Vince Staples dropped his sophomore album Big Fish Theory.

Young Thug is under fire from beauty brand CoverGirl for using “Easy, Breezy” slogan in his violent promo video. A rep for the makeup company said a request for permission to use the slogan for his original title or for use in the video was never made. “CoverGirl was not contacted by Young Thug or any parties regarding his original album title,” the statement says. “The album is not aligned with our values at CoverGirl. Violence and abuse are unacceptable behaviors. We do not support the use or association of our iconic slogan, ‘Easy, Breezy, Beautiful, CoverGirl ‘ with Young Thug’s video, album or promotional materials.”

Swizz Beatz called out on Instagram Balenciaga for stealing the design of Ruff Ryders logo and using it in their newest collection.

Nike drops Air Max 1 Premium in new “Ridgerock” colorway featuring genuine and synthetic leather, plus textile upper, PU midsole with Max Air heel unit for stability and cushioning. Available now for $110.