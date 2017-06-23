Skateboard P Teases Us…

Pharrell and Adidas are set to release a brand new assortment of adidas NMD Hu’s this fall. Meanwhile, Skateboard P continues to walk the streets in new pairs just about every week. He shared a photo to his 9.7 million instagram followers two days ago where he is styling in a unreleased pair of NMD Hu’s in yellow and blue. Lil Uzi Vert was also in the photo, seems like the two have some new music on the horizon. The words “Breathe” and “Walk” are placed on the embroidered uppers and look very similar to the NMD Hu Trail.

We will keep you posted as more info releases on the shoe. Check out a closer image of the shoes below.