JBL Audio brought in the summer the right way as Model Shanina Shaik hosted the JBL Poolside Casino party on the rooftop of Life Time Sky in Downtown Manhattan, NYC. A long list of notable attendees included Angela Simmons, Rox Brown, Mr. Flawless, Noah Vonleh, Lisa Ramos, Sue Tsai, DJ Wonder, Chris Smith, Arzo Anwar and many more. DJ Wonder (Sirius XM Radio and Sway in the Morning) and one of New York’s favorite DJ’s Jus-Ske provided the music as attendees gathered around the luxurious rooftop pool to help experience 70 years of JBL’s line of products and enjoy beautiful views of the NYC skyline. Given a bar, drinks were served and small bites were served to guest. The JBL audio systems were on full display and guest had a chance to experience the underwater photo-booth with the JBL Charge 3. Everyone left home with dope JBL packages and travel essentials.

The NYC JBL Poolside Casino event was the third in a series of celebrations (preceded by Miami and LA) – all culminating in the first-ever JBL Fest 2017 in the casino capital of the U.S. From July 27 – July 29, JBL fans, music lovers and HARMAN customers from around the world will come together to experience the brand in Las Vegas. JBL Fest 2017 will include an event hosted by Quincy Jones, a pool party featuring NBA star & recording artist Damian Lillard, and a private concert with DNCE & Demi Lovato.

Event Photo Credit: Dorothy Hong