The 2017 BET Awards will reportedly honor Prodigy during tomorrow’s short, after the Mobb Deep emcee died earlier this week.

TMZ reported: “The BET Awards will pay tribute to Prodigy, but it won’t be a major spectacle—instead, his rap partner Havoc and Lil Kim will do the honors on their own.”

Mobb Deep and Lil Kim collaborated on the 1999 hit single “Quiet Storm (Remix).” Kim and Havoc are expected to share personal statements about Prodigy during the show.

The report also added that executives attempted to arrange a tribute performance that incorporated other artists, but they were concerned with potentially damaging relationships with other acts since contracts to perform had already been confirmed.

Prodigy died at age 42 on Tuesday (June 20) from complications of a life-long battle with sickle cell disease. He was hospitalized after a recent performance in Las Vegas.