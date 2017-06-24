Friday night (June 23rd) marked another exclusive courtesy of OVO Sound Radio.

Hit maker Metro Boomin debuted his newest track “No Complaints”, featuring Drake and fellow ATLien Offset through the the 46th installment of the Beats 1 Radio station.

It seems that this new drop signals the first single off his forthcoming album.

The producer has previously been teasing the term “Boominati” on his socials as of late, and made note of a new release prior to Friday’s premiere.

Read More: Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour with Metro Boomin

Let’s hope that this means Boominati isn’t much further down the road.

Until then, satiate your palette with a listen (or two) to “No Complaints.”