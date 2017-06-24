Learning the nuances and essentials of production from a host of talented acts from the Southside of Houston including the legendary Pimp C, producer LoStarr has traveled far and wide to study the craft of being a successful producer in Hip-Hop.

Armed with a well-recognized Southern Hip-Hop sound that’s finally getting the credit it deserves, LoStarr has fine tuned his skills for years. But how did he get here?

After a brief stint in prison, LoStarr came out of incarceration with a renewed focus and began doing work with other Houston artists like Trae the Truth, ESG, members of ABN, Hawk and others. From there the M-I-Crooked letter bred producer has kept the wheels in motion working with major labels and top artists like Fetty Wap, Young Dolph, Pusha T, Trina, Big K.R.I.T. and many more.

Now the Mississippi bred artist is prepping to release his debut project No Sympathy, which is set to feature Fetty Wap among many others.