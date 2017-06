Watch RR preach the street gospel over a clean Drake sample!(while standing on top of a 140 thousand dollar foreign car) Bucks n Billies has been spinning on both Music Choice and Major Fm over the last year.The last stop happens to be this 4k visual, shot directly under the George Washington Bridge.

Producer Gq Beats

Director Salvatore Rubino (RCMG Films)

Social @RRoseRRome