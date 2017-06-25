Dwayne Bacon hadn’t even fielded a query earlier than he was likened to a future Corridor of Famer.

It wasn’t on function – no less than, not at first. When sleep-disadvantaged Wealthy Cho took the rostrum for the Charlotte Hornets’ rookie introductions Friday, he rattled off an inventory of attendees with good accuracy. Then he welcomed the 2 latest Hornets: Malik Monk and …

Dwyane Wade.

Cho, in fact, meant Dwayne Bacon, the 6-6 guard from Florida State and never the three-time NBA champion for the Chicago Bulls. The rookie’s face stated all of it, as his already broad grin grew wider. Who might overlook a reputation like Bacon?

However Cho, by way of embarrassed laughs, doubled down on his inadvertent introduction.

“Truly,” he stated, “I feel they’ve some similarities.”