2017’s installment of the BET Awards truly lived up to the hype. We witnessed epic performances by Bruno Mars, Xscape, Migos, Big Sean and SZA despite some initial technical difficulties. Chance The Rapper was treated to heartwarming tribute featuring Michelle Obama’s acknowledgement of his philanthropic efforts. Chance iconically called for the arrests of Black people for marijuana possession to stop as marijuana is being legalized nationwide, citing the government is now looking to profit off of it. New Edition was also honored and channeled the nostalgia in viewers and attendees, performing classics like “Can You Stand The Rain” and “If It Isn’t Love” alongside cast members from biopic The New Edition Story.

Beyoncé racked up on awards, earning six. Remy Ma ended rival Nicki Minaj’s 7-year streak of winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and threw some fiery bars Nicki’s way during her acceptance speech. DJ Khaled stole our hearts by bringing out executive producer of Grateful, Asahd Tuck Khaled during his performance of “I’m The One” with Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne. All in all, the 4-hour spectacle, which has been dubbed “Black Twitter’s Family Reunion,” was one for the ages.

The after party was also a special affair, with DJ Khaled debuting the “It’s Secured” video featuring Nas and Travis Scott, followed by Future and Chris Brown releasing their video to “Pie.” Cardi B blazed the stage to close the event, performing “Bodak Yellow” and a medley of her other songs.

You can find a full list of all of the winners from the evening below: