The highly anticipated, BIG 3 season bringing 40 basketball all-stars together such as Gary Payton, Dr, J, Kenyon Martin to compete for the Big 3 championship has started and the games are much bigger as history was made in Brooklyn this past weekend. The arena was packed with 15,177 basketball fans, celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg, Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce, LL Cool J, James Harden, Lou Williams and many more were in attendance. Games are set to air on Fox Sports tonight at 8pm. We will give you the rundown on which teams came out with the victory, but we’ll save the rest for later tonight on Fox Sports. The first two games were very exciting and included two game winning plays by Rashard Lewis and Deshawn Stevenson. The anticipation of Allen Iverson returning to hoop in the Big 3 was a very big deal as he coached and played and also willed his team to a victory. Andre Owens held it down with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Al Harrington hit a game winner in the final game. Fabolous came through for Brooklyn with a amped performance for the Big 3 crowd.

Check out highlights below of each game!

GAME 1: 3 Headed Monsters (62) vs. Ghost Ballers (60)

In the historic first BIG3 game ever, 3 Headed Monsters earned the first win in league history when Rashard Lewis completed a game-winning three-point play. Lewis was fouled on a made basket and followed with a one-point free throw to secure the 62-60 win. Lewis also made BIG3 history when he hit the first ever four-point shot in the second half to give 3 Headed Monsters a 40-31 lead.

The 3 Headed Monsters led by a game high 13 at 49-36 before Ghost Ballers made a run to take the lead at 54-53. The game went back and forth until the 3 Headed Monsters overtook the Ghost Ballers with Lewis’ game winner. Lewis finished with a BIG3 league-leading 27 points while Kwame Brown recorded a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Ricky Davis paced the Ghost Ballers with 23 point on 7-19 shooting. Mike Bibby contributed 12 points, including two four-point shots made.

Courtesy of Fox Sports 1

Game Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=175861

GAME 2: Power (62) vs. Tri-State (58)

With Power leading by one, DeShawn Stevenson nailed a game-winning three-pointer to give Power its first win. Stevenson scored a game high 20 points in 18 minutes on 7-16 shooting with 5-10 from three, while Jerome ‘Junk Yard Dog’ Williams notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. In the loss, Jermaine O’Neal paced Tri-State with 18 points. Mike James notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Courtesy of Fox Sports 1

Game Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=175862

GAME 3: 3’s Company (61) vs. Ball Hogs (51)

In the most highly anticipated game of the day, NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson made his return to the court as Player Captain and Coach to lead his team to a 61-51 victory over the Ball Hogs. With a sea of fans wearing Iverson jerseys, The Answer drew the biggest cheers of the day. 3’s Company’s Andre Owens stole the show with 20 points to match his jersey number and 15 rebounds. After the game, Iverson praised Owens and said he told him before the game to use his chance on the BIG3 stage to show the fans his game. In the loss, the Ball Hogs’ Rasual Butler poured in a game-high 22 points.

Courtesy of Fox Sports 1

Game Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=175863

GAME 4: Trilogy (60) vs. Killer 3’s (45)

In the game that featured Charles Oakley’s return to New York, Stephen Jackson and Rashad McCants over delivered on two fan-favorite aspects of the BIG3: highly physical basketball and free flowing trash talk.

Al Harrington led all scoring with 25 points and closed out the day in impressive fashion with a turnaround, fadeaway jump shot to push Trilogy to the 60-point win threshold. Reggie Evans led the Killer 3’s with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Courtesy of Fox Sports 1

Game Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=175864