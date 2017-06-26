Cousin Stizz was originally supposed to release his highly anticipated One Night Only project back on May 12. But unfortunately, it saw a set back due to some clearance issues. However, nothing stops the ‘Headlock’ rapper to drop some music whilst everyone patiently waits for a new release date.

Boston rappers’ campaign continues with “All Star”. Produced by Tee-Watt and M.Ali, the record follows in the footsteps of Cousin Stizz’s signature sound. You catch him boasting about his changed reality, swelled pockets and ballerific lifestyle. It is one of his stronger songs overall just because of the level of upbeat yet smooth instrument backing the confident lyrics.

His progress has been impressive and consistent ever since his breakthrough song ‘Fresh Prince’ went viral. His fast rise to the respectable artist status that he has earned for himself has put him on the list of artists to look out for this year. Take in the song below.