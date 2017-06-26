DJ Khaled continues the promotion of his latest Grateful album. This time, with a release of the “It’s Secured” music video featuring Nas and Travis Scott. The video premiered just after the end of the BET Awards broadcast where DJ Khaled and his crew performed the single “I’m the One.”

The visual, directed by Eif Rivera, opens up with a police chase, target of which is Travis Scott. And while he performs atop of a truck, police takes aim. After that, DJ Khaled, La Flame and Nas link up for a party in an abandoned building. That’s fun until cops intervene and break the party up.

Check out the video above.