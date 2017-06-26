Today in Source News Flash: DJ Khaled dropped a new video for his Nas and Travis Scott-assisted track “It’s Secured” off of Grateful album.

At last night’s BET Awards, Remy Ma ended Nicki Minaj’s seven-year win-streak and received the statuette for Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

Also in BET Awards news, Beyoncé, despite her absence due to recent birth of the twins, won in four out of five categories she was nominated for.

Nike is reviving OG Air Max 2 Uptempo ’94 “Duke” and the shoe will be available on July 1st for retail price $140.

BAPE x Minions is back after two years to celebrate the release of the Despicable Me 3 movie.

Donald Trump now believes that Russia, in fact, intervened in and hacked the 2016 election. However, he refuses to take blame and in turn blames for it the former President Barack Obama.

Ice Cube’s Big 3 basketball league kicked off its season yesterday in Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

