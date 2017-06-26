2 Chainz had a strong kick-off with his latest, fourth, studio album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. In its first week the project landed on No. 2 on Billboard 200 chart, earning 106,000 units and finishing with 46,000 streaming equivalent albums units, the most on-demand audio streams for its songs from any album on the chart.

The first place went to Lorde and her latest project Melodrama, which finished with 109,000 equivalent album units, 82,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music was Tity Boi’s fourth straight appearance in Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. ColleGrove debuted at No. 4 last year, B.O.A.T.S. II #METIME premiered at No. 3 in 2013, and Based on a T.R.U. Story topped the list in 2012.

Another debut in Top 10 goes to Young Thug, whose Beautiful Thugger Girls landed at No. 8 and earned just 37,000 equivalent album units with 28,000 of which coming from streaming equivalent albums units. It’s Thug’s third album debut in Top 10, after 2016’s Jeffery and Slime Season 3 which landed at No.8 and No. 7 respectively.