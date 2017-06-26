Located in Washington D.C., MAJOR has been looking after the sneaker needs of America’s capital city since the store opened in 2006. A metropolitan hub with a rich historical foundation, Washington D.C. is peppered with monuments that are visual reminders of the sacrifices that have shaped the nation.

Inspired by the presence of this resilient spirit – and their love of gritty 90s hip hop styling – MAJOR has collaborated with Reebok to produce the ‘Street Fitness’ Ex-O-Fit.

Launched in 1983, the Ex-O-Fit was one of the first fitness shoes to transition from the gym to the street. Originally produced in Reebok’s signature white ‘garment’ leather, the ‘Street Fitness’ Ex-O-Fit is now cloaked in battle-ready ballistic nylon with a sublimated ‘6-Day Desert’ camouflage print. Custom footbeds display another camo-inspired collage, while abrasion-resistant ‘gum’ rubber and black EVA foam blend seamlessly into the mid-cut silhouette, ensuring things stay comfortable throughout the most grueling urban maneuvers.

The left and right shoes are also alternately branded with ‘Major’ and ‘Reebok’ logos, lending an asymmetrical edge to the ensemble.

Combining combat chic with athletic aesthetics, Reebok and MAJOR have reminded us all that fitness is essential!

The MAJOR x Reebok Ex-O-Fit ‘Street Fitness’ will be released June 24 at MAJOR for $110 / € 119.95 and will then be available from Reebok Certified Network retailers worldwide on June 30.