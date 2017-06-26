Madeintyo just dropped off another track via SoundCloud, but this time, it’s almost double the length of his usual pieces. His newest release, titled “横浜駅 YOKOHAMA” is nearly ten minutes long. A majority of the track is an instrumental, as the vocals only appear towards the end of the song. The vibe is definitely one of the more chill songs Madeintyo has dropped, but when he starts spitting over the beat, he makes sure to go hard.

The Atlanta rapper has been steadily gaining traction with his SoundCloud hits and has definitely built a loyal following. He is well-known for his breakout hit “Uber Everywhere” and also “Skateboard P”. You can listen to the track below.