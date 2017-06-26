With the dreadlocks and deep rooted colloquialism , Downtown New Orleans raised , West coast residing Kapo Bravado comes off in appearance as your average 22 yr old New Orleanian male, but he’s an Outta Towner no matter where he is. He’s outside the New Orleans box even though he would love to be a part of it.

Kapo Bravado records 3-5 songs a day, and releases bi-weekly. He does shows in AZ , CA , LV & New Orleans . Nephew of Meters Lead Guitarist Leo Nocentelli. Official Spokesperson of “TheLegalTrap” and also lead model of “Co•Vert” west coast based clothing lines that have had a spread all the way to the east coast. He’s been featured on multiple big name photographers Instagrams.

Throws shows, and parties in Arizona selling out both. Booked Curren$y twice, opened up for YG, Tyga, Chris Brown, Waka, Boosie, Curren$y, Berner, Ty Dolla Sign, and Dom Kennedy. Featured on DJ Drama’s website, HipHopSince1987 , ItsBitzkit , ThisIs50. 20+ videos in span of a year with Matt Johnson ( Videographer of Tory Lanez LUV and A$Ap Ferg videos ) , 50+ SoundCloud releases in span of year & finally got a single on all streaming services that’s been picking up club spins “Clean Fingers” . Also Gave Playboi Carti’s “Magnolia” single the New Orleans flavor it needed with a 1 verse remix with Bravado taking over the beat with punchline after punchline very Mixtape Wayne-esqe . With a life full of fighting off weed charges, managing 2 recording studios , getting snubbed from NolaHipHopAwards and breeding pit bulls Bravado somehow seems to always let his passion for music outshine any flaw or any other skill he possesses while following in the steps of his predecessor New Orleans own Birdman by remaining a hustler and representing the south like no other.

When we spoke to Kapo Bravado, he came off as a guy very focused on reaching the next level of his career, and it seems as though he’s equipped with the talent it takes as well. He played his music for us, and we’re going to share some of those links with you, so you can gather your opinion, of New Orleans newest rap hustler. First is Kapo Bravado’s hard hitting remix to Playboi Carti’s “Magnolia”, here Bravado showcases his top shelf rap skills, and sticks to the core of what has made him successful over the years. When you’re in pursuit of a rap dream, it is very important to first establish a great rapport as a lyricist, and it seems Kapo Bravado has done that.

Next is Kapo Bravado’s Single, “Clean Fingers” where he shows that he’s industry ready to make an album today, if the budget were right of course. This is the track that labels can listen to, and Bravado can score a meeting from.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/clean-fingers-single/id1228801114?i=1228801491

We also raided Kapo Bravado’s YouTube channel to see what we could find, and we stumbled upon this video for, “You Got Me”. Here we were able to get a better feel for Bravado, and we quickly learned of his authenticity. We learned that he lives what he spits, and this particular quality is one that can’t be taught, can’t be rehearsed, and it’s one that will surely take him a long way in this industry. You can check out the video for “You Got Me” below, directed by Matt Johnson, and Kapo Bravado himself.