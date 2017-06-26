His father, renowned producer Gerard Fox, was working with a pop artist at the time and he needed something special for the song they were working on. Eager to show his father that he had something special, Tao hopped on the mic and spit a 16-bar feature that would not only impress his hard-to-impress father, but also launch a music career that today is turning heads within the music industry.

Today, father and son work together as manager/producer and artist. Since that moment at age 12, Tao has continued to rap. Recently his career has developed to include singing – mostly because of inspiration he’s found in fellow artists Chris Brown and Tory Lanez. It all comes together in a new singles called “Same Page,” which is currently available for download on all digital distribution sites.