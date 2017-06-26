After a killer performance with Kendrick Lamar at the BET Awards, Future topped off the great night by dropping a surprise new collaboration with Chris Brown, and the track sounds like it can be a contender for best summer hit. The two released a visual for a new song, titled “PIE”. The song is now included on music streaming services within HNDRXX, which was his project that dropped earlier this year.

Future and Breezy have worked together in the past and each time the result was sure fire. They appeared together on the same song off of DJ Khaled’s star-studded Major Key album on the song “Do You Mind”. Other songs they have collaborated on include “Hold You Down” back in 2014, and “U Did It” off of Chris Brown’s album, Royalty.

“PIE” was produced by Detail and D.A. Doman. Watch the music video below!