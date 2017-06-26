Watch Migos, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, and More Perform at the 2017 BET Awards

Sunday night’s [June 25] BET Awards was one for the ages.

While outfitted with a worthy lineup of nominees representing the best of today’s culture, the performances packed in throughout the night definitely held the whole thing together.

The night kicked off with an electrifying performance of “Perm” by Bruno Mars and the energy maintained until host Leslie Jones bid farewell to the crowd and audiences at home.

Check out highlights of last night’s performances below.

Bruno Mars Kicks Off With “Perm.”

Swae Lee and French Montana Perform “Unforgettable”

Migos Perform “T-Shirt” and “Bad and Boujee”

Big Sean Perform Tracks Off I Decided

Chris Brown & Gucci Mane Perform “Party”

Future and Kendrick Lamar Perform “Mask Off”

DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne Perform “I’m The One”