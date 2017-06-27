B.o.B has been all over the country for The Elements Tour following recent release of his album ETHER. Once again, he took the time out to give us another visual, this time for the track “Finesse.” The video was released on BET Jams during BETX Live, and features direction by Jon J. ETHER has received much praise all around, including guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Big KRIT, Cee Lo Green, Usher, and Young Thug among other big names.

The video displays the Decatur rapper in a mansion and by his pool surrounded by beautiful women. B.o.B is on the defensive, wrestling with the feeling that they all have malicious intentions towards him. You can take a look above and stream album ETHER below.