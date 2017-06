Dave Chappelle Adds Chance The Rapper, Lauryn Hill, And Yasiin Bey To Radio City Music Hall Residency

Dave Chappelle Adds Chance The Rapper, Lauryn Hill, And Yasiin Bey To Radio City Music Hall Residency

Dave Chappelle has added some names to his already star-studded residency at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

The comedian has extended the series from 11 to 14 shows, adding Chance The Rapper, Lauryn Hill, and Yasiin Bey to the list of performers. Chappelle’s residency takes place between August 1 and 24 and will also feature performances from Childish Gambino, Erykah Badu, Chris Rock, the Roots, Trevor Noah, and Ali Wong.

Check out the full schedule and purchase tickets here.