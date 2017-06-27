Desiigner is in full machine mode as he prepares for the release of his upcoming album, The Liife of Desiigner. He just dropped off a new hot single titled “Liife” featuring Gucci Mane. Fresh off The Outlet Tour, the Brooklyn rapper has given fans plenty of new heat recently. This includes a collaboration with Ski Mask The Slump God, appropriately titled “Up Next”. Also, Desiigner has a verse on Wiz Khalifa’s new song “X 4 X”, which was produced by DP Beats.

“Liife” is produced by two talented beat-makers who are on the rise, Taz Taylor and TrellGotWings. Taz Taylor is an upcoming producer from Florida and TrellGotWings currently resides in Atlanta. You can check out “Liife” in addition to all the mentioned tracks below.