The NBA decided to do things a little differently this year, delaying the announcement of all regular season award winners until yesterday (June 26th) where they hosted a full awards show. Held in Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City, it was a night for players, coaches, and others to come together and celebrate each other’s achievements. Drake who served as a host held nothing back to get laughs, poking fun at Kenny Smith, LeBron James, James Harden, and Brooklyn Nets organization among many others. 2 Chainz expressed his interest in a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks before later joining Nicki Minaj to perform “Realize” followed by her performing “No Frauds” and “Swish Swish” on her own.

Major highlights include 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Awardee, Golden State Warriors Draymond Green, donning a turquoise blazer very similar to the ones worn by Gucci Mane and Asahd Tuck Khaled at the 2017 BET Awards. Green kept the outfit weather appropriate, wearing coupling the blazer with black dress shorts. NBA Legend Bill Russell was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, and sized up the legendary NBA big men who honored him (Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, David Robinson, and Kareem Abdul Jabbar) before asserting that none of them could take him on the court.

The best moment of the night came at the very end with Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar, being awarded the much-deserved Most Valuable Player after single handedly leading OKC to the playoffs all the while averaging a triple-double (points, assists, rebounds). He brought his team on stage, shedding tears as he thanked them, the city, his fans, his family, and even the media with whom he has previously expressed his discontent.

"You're the best wife a husband like me could ask for." –@russwest44 to his wife as he accepts the 2016-17 KIA MVP Award. #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/GWGJ63YwhB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017

It was a special night that allowed players to fully celebrate what they achieved this season, well after the regular season and playoffs had ended. We’ll see what the NBA has in store for us next year. You can watch Westbrook’s acceptance speech above and see a full list of the honorees below: