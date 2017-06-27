The NBA decided to do things a little differently this year, delaying the announcement of all regular season award winners until yesterday (June 26th) where they hosted a full awards show. Held in Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City, it was a night for players, coaches, and others to come together and celebrate each other’s achievements. Drake who served as a host held nothing back to get laughs, poking fun at Kenny Smith, LeBron James, James Harden, and Brooklyn Nets organization among many others. 2 Chainz expressed his interest in a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks before later joining Nicki Minaj to perform “Realize” followed by her performing “No Frauds” and “Swish Swish” on her own.
Major highlights include 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Awardee, Golden State Warriors Draymond Green, donning a turquoise blazer very similar to the ones worn by Gucci Mane and Asahd Tuck Khaled at the 2017 BET Awards. Green kept the outfit weather appropriate, wearing coupling the blazer with black dress shorts. NBA Legend Bill Russell was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, and sized up the legendary NBA big men who honored him (Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, David Robinson, and Kareem Abdul Jabbar) before asserting that none of them could take him on the court.
The best moment of the night came at the very end with Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar, being awarded the much-deserved Most Valuable Player after single handedly leading OKC to the playoffs all the while averaging a triple-double (points, assists, rebounds). He brought his team on stage, shedding tears as he thanked them, the city, his fans, his family, and even the media with whom he has previously expressed his discontent.
"You're the best wife a husband like me could ask for." –@russwest44 to his wife as he accepts the 2016-17 KIA MVP Award. #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/GWGJ63YwhB
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
It was a special night that allowed players to fully celebrate what they achieved this season, well after the regular season and playoffs had ended. We’ll see what the NBA has in store for us next year. You can watch Westbrook’s acceptance speech above and see a full list of the honorees below:
- Kia NBA Most Valuable Player: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
- NBA Coach of the Year: Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets
- Kia Most Improved Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Kia NBA Sixth Man Award: Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
- Kia NBA Rookie of the Year: Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks
- NBA Executive of the Year: Bob Myers, Golden State Warriors
- Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
- Best Style Award: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
- NBA Sportsmanship Award: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
- Assist of the Year: Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
- Block of the Year: Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
- Dunk of the Year: Victor Oladipo (Oklahoma City Thunder) dunks over Dwight Howard (Atlanta Hawks)
- Performance of the Year: Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) scores 60 points against Indiana Pacers
- Game Winner of the Year: Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder) hits deep three pointer on Denver Nuggets
- NBA All-Defensive First Team: Chris Paul (Los Angeles Clippers), Patrick Beverley (Houston Rockets), Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)
- NBA All-Defensive Second Team: Tony Allen (Memphis Grizzlies), Danny Green (San Antonio Spurs), Andre Roberson (Oklahoma City Thunder), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans)
- NBA All-Rookie First Team: Malcolm Brogdon (Milwaukee Bucks), Dario Saric (Philadelphia 76ers), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings), Willy Hernangomez (New York Knicks)
- NBA All-Rookie Second Team: Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Marquese Chriss (Phoenix Suns), Brandon Ingram (Los Angeles Lakers), Yogi Ferrell (Dallas Mavericks)