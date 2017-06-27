WARNING: Graphic Content

When Kendrick Lamar dropped DAMN. earlier this year, the world stopped. The Compton-native has long been known as one of the most conscious rappers alive and the lyricism on DAMN. only confirmed what we already knew. When we were all expecting the “LOYALTY.” video to come soon, K. Dot hit us with “ELEMENT.”

And while DAMN. contains a variety of moods, from romantic “LOVE.” to angry “DNA.” through reminiscing “LOYALTY.,” it’s “ELEMENT.” that hits us somewhere deep inside and makes chills run through our skin.

The juxtaposition of images in “ELEMENT.” video matches the one we hear in the melody and lyrics of the track.

From nuns, underwater shots, and kids laying in the grass to burning houses, man jumping off of a building, brawls and bleeding faces.

While analyzing the work of Kenny might be one of our favorite things to do recently, you should see “ELEMENT.” for yourself.

Directed by Jonas Lindstroem & the little homies (Lamar and Dave Free) is the most powerful combination of minimalistic shots you’ve seen all year. Hit the Play button above and sit down (be humble).