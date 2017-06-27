To get his fans even more hyped about his upcoming tour, Logic dropped an epic trailer for Everybody’s Tour. The tour kicks off next week on July 7th in Salt Lake City, Utah. Multiple shows are sold out already and he recently added a New York City date. Moreover, he also just announced the tour will hit overseas in Europe in October. Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo will be joining him on the road.

Logic’s third studio album, Everybody, dropped earlier this year in May. The album has features from names like Khalid, Juicy J, Killer Mike and even J. Cole, who is one of the artists Logic looks up to. One of the last tracks on the album also includes a surprise appearance from Neil DeGrasse Tyson himself, which actually may not be much of a surprise considering Logic’s well-known love and fascination for outer space. Maybe some of these names could pop up on one of the stops on the tour.

You can purchase tickets to Logic’s tour here and watch the trailer below.