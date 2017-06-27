PARTYNEXTDOOR and Quavo have enjoyed much success this year, with their releases of Colours 2 EP and Migos’ Culture, respectively. The two have apparently teamed up yet again to bring us a track called “Team” produced by Murda Beatz, which was teased by Quavo on Instagram back in March of 2016. Murda Beatz is responsible for production on Drake’s “Portland” featuring Quavo and Travis Scott off of More Life, and 2 Chainz’ single “It’s A Vibe” featuring Jhene Aiko, Trey Songz, and Ty Dolla $ign on Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.

Party and Huncho had previously collaborated on tracks “Cuffed Up” and “More” back in 2016, both of which were also produced by Murda Beatz. Having heard those, it’s safe to say we can expect some more fire here. Another PARTYNEXTDOOR tracked called “It’s Simple” recently leaked as well.

Quavo is gearing up for his collaborative album with Travis Scott, and says he and Cactus Jack have been working very hard on it. Still with no set release date, we are waiting patiently for what could be one of the best projects of the summer. We’re not sure what else PARTYNEXTDOOR has in store for us this summer, but we’ve got these tracks to hold us over in the meantime. You can check out “Team” above.