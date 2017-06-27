“LORD, PLEASE, FORGIVE EM, FOREVER!”

A swift unorthodox transition of a lyrical rant from the Virginia native, Genre Loud. With a strong follow up of his debut single, “IM ON!” in 2016, “FORGIVE EM”, displays a distinct balance of aggression andgenuine word play merged well with the unapologetic instrumental curated by Tri Randall.

The fun upbeat production of Most Amaze Ent keeps the listener interested in what part of the picture will be painted next. Jamie Chalmers of Phased Films directed the original visual, which displays key imagery of a very versatile delivery. Watch the interesting visual to “FORGIVE EM” by Multi-Cultural Groove artist Genre Loud now!