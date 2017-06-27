Manny World is a artist in the game that’s on the rise who represents the new state of Hip Hop. When it comes to the young upcoming star, you never know what you’re going to get. On his first mixtape he shared his story on how he came up, problems he faced with different woman he dated, and knowledge you can run with to overcome your everyday struggles.

For the last couple of months, the young emcee has been recording a lot of music. With volume 2 of the “WorldMix”, he decided to take a different route to show his fans that he versatility by expanding his topics.

Manny World started the summer off with two new freestyles called “Bad & Boujee” and “Spend It” that you can find on Sound Cloud, along with a video located in Hollywood on YouTubd. In his new visual you can find Manny World with some some of the baddest chicks stuntin in a Jacuzzi enjoying life. He didn’t lie when he said his life is like a movie.

We encourage you to support the movement and follow Manny World to keep up with his journey. “WorldMix 2” is dropping really soon. He also got a lot of original music coming out that will appear on his “Lucky 13” album. View the “Bad & Boujee” freestyle visual below and share your thoughts.